First Affirmative Financial Network Has $83,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,252 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network's holdings in Banco Santander were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 18.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 203,274 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Banco Santander by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 216.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 294,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 201,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $5.01 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

