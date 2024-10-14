First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of GHG opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

