First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $103,000 in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,177 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after buying an additional 272,635 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,226,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after buying an additional 169,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,545,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 702,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,241 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

