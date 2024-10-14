First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $114,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 682.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,248,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,177 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 81.7% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,879,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,721 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 114.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 234,606 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Microelectronics Price Performance
NYSE:UMC opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
United Microelectronics Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
