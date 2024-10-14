First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $204,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 379.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

Caterpillar stock opened at $402.02 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $403.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

