First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $207,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $208.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $210.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.25.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

