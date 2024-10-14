First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,157,304 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 86.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIV. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

