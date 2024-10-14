First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 1,294 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 724,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,559,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

