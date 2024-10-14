First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases New Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Prudential by 98.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 274,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 103,625 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Stock Down 1.2 %

PUK stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUK. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Report on PUK

Prudential Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.