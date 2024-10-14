First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 115,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

