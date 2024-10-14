First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

