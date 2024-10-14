First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Financial worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.47. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About First Financial

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.