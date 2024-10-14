First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after buying an additional 190,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 120,675 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

