Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fortive were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Fortive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $78.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.