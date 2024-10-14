Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Freshworks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Freshworks by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $11.47 on Monday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $97,927.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,348. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $97,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,348. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $70,719.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,249.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,245 shares of company stock worth $533,811 over the last ninety days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

