GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 886 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after acquiring an additional 828,150 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,117,000 after buying an additional 193,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after buying an additional 255,250 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,157,000 after buying an additional 899,332 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,120,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. UBS Group downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

