GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXS opened at $80.60 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

