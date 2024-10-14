GAMMA Investing LLC Has $117,000 Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $105.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.