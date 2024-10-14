GAMMA Investing LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $157.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $160.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.24.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RLI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

