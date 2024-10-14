GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3,110.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

