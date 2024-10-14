GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

