Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 528.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,019.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $76.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

