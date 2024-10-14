Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Rollins by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 8.1% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 74.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ROL opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

