Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 740 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

