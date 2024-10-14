Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 4,047 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $89.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

