Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W cut Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $187.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.85. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total value of $1,398,132.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,400 shares in the company, valued at $69,906,634. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total transaction of $1,398,132.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,906,634. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $982,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,780,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,185 shares of company stock worth $37,974,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.