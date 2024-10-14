Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 49.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,895 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 103.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.42 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

