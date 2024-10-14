Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,642 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 48.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after buying an additional 241,195 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 61.1% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,670,000 after buying an additional 107,279 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $240.51 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $255.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,441,185.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,614 shares of company stock worth $27,135,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

