Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $336.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $364.24. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.20.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

