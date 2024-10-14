Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $280,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $104.70 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

