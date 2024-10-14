Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $388,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $217.95 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $218.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

