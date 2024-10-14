Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $560,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 16,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $195.03 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.37.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.32.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

