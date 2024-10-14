Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Read Our Latest Report on FHN

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.