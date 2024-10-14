Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Centene Stock Up 1.1 %

CNC stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

