Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $395,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,108 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.4% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

