Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,124 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 42.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile



Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

