Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.00. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

