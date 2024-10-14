Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 33.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 536,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,253,000 after buying an additional 444,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,119,000 after buying an additional 258,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.25 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

