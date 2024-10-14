Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 14 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,579.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 548,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,598,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in KLA by 890.8% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $803.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $452.01 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $771.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $764.31.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

