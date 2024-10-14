Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,155.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

