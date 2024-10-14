Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 195 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $165,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,975,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Chubb stock opened at $286.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.