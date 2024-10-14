Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 69.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.3 %

EQR opened at $73.09 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.97.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

