Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,977 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.31 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

