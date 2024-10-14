Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 366 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,746 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

