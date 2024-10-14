Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 67 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $225.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

