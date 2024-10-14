German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of German American Bancorp worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 49,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,936.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,936.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,785.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

