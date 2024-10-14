Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $875.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 46.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.