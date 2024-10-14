Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,877 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 706,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 215.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,719,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after purchasing an additional 428,278 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $29.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

