Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

