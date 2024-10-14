Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIRT. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 129.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $32.55 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

